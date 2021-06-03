Energy-Efficient Replacement Windows for Pittsfield Home
on June 3, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Pittsfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1690
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room, Bedrooms, Office, Bathroom, Sunroom and Garage
Products Used:
The owner of this Pittsfield home wished to replace the wood windows and older vinyl windows with Pella 250 Series windows to help improve energy efficiency and operation.
The team had to work around shrubs and bushes, but the project was completed in two days.
Project Gallery
