Energy-Efficient Replacement Windows for Pittsfield Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on June 3, 2021

Before

Before exterior view of living room window

After

After exterior view of living room window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Pittsfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1690

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room, Bedrooms, Office, Bathroom, Sunroom and Garage

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows

The owner of this Pittsfield home wished to replace the wood windows and older vinyl windows with Pella 250 Series windows to help improve energy efficiency and operation.

The team had to work around shrubs and bushes, but the project was completed in two days.

Project Gallery

