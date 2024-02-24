Fiberglass Double-Hung Windows Offer Fresh Look
on February 24, 2024
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Great Barrington, MA
Age of Structure:
1950s
Area of Structure Involved:
Sunroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom
Window Materials Used:
Fiberglass
The owner of this Great Barrington home wanted to match the new black exterior and add single grilles between-the-glass. Our team was tasked with converting half circle openings to rectangle and completing an elevated install on the side of the house.
The project was completed in five and a half days.
