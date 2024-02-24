<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Double-Hung Windows Offer Fresh Look

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on February 24, 2024

Before

Before exterior shot of window above kitchen sink

After

After exterior shot of window above kitchen sink

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Great Barrington, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1950s

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Sunroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom

  • Window Materials Used:

    Fiberglass

The owner of this Great Barrington home wanted to match the new black exterior and add single grilles between-the-glass. Our team was tasked with converting half circle openings to rectangle and completing an elevated install on the side of the house.

The project was completed in five and a half days.

