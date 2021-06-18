<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Fiberglass Windows & Entry Door Update Ludlow Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on June 18, 2021

Before

Before exterior view of Ludlow home's existing windows

After

After exterior view of Ludlow home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Ludlow, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1999

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Main Entry and Master Bedroom

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Windows, Fiberglass Entry Doors, Pella Impervia Series

The existing windows of this Ludlow home were difficult to open and operate. To replace them, the homeowner wanted low-maintenance and high-durability windows. They also wanted to change the configuration of their entry door from one sidelight to two and update the glass to a more modern style. The homeowner sought an updated front door with two sidelights and the addition of decorative glass.

Second floor windows required balance and extreme care by the installers, but the project was completed in one day.

























































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now