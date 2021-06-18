Fiberglass Windows & Entry Door Update Ludlow Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on June 18, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Ludlow, MA
Age of Structure:
1999
Area of Structure Involved:
Main Entry and Master Bedroom
Products Used:
Fiberglass Windows, Fiberglass Entry Doors, Pella Impervia Series
The existing windows of this Ludlow home were difficult to open and operate. To replace them, the homeowner wanted low-maintenance and high-durability windows. They also wanted to change the configuration of their entry door from one sidelight to two and update the glass to a more modern style. The homeowner sought an updated front door with two sidelights and the addition of decorative glass.
Second floor windows required balance and extreme care by the installers, but the project was completed in one day.
