French Doors Create Elegant Entryway for West Springfield Homeowner

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on September 2, 2021

Before

Before photo of existing entry double door

After

After photo of new Pella hinged patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    West Springfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1974

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

The owner of this West Springfield home sought a better quality entry door that would transform the appearance of the front of their house. The French doors installed by Pella created an elegant new entryway, and the homeowner was thrilled with the outcome.























































