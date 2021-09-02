French Doors Create Elegant Entryway for West Springfield Homeowner
on September 2, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
West Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1974
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door
Products Used:
The owner of this West Springfield home sought a better quality entry door that would transform the appearance of the front of their house. The French doors installed by Pella created an elegant new entryway, and the homeowner was thrilled with the outcome.
