Western Massachusetts Front Doors

Traditional styles of homes are prominent in the Northeast, especially in the original colonies, and Central and Western Massachusetts are no exception. From Greenfield to Framingham, West Springfield to Shrewsbury, Victorian-inspired homes, Colonial revivals and farmhouses abound.

Historically, traditional-style homes featured front doors with hardware and molding details that spoke to the design of a particular era. Today, it’s still common to find traditional-style front doors on traditional homes, but advances in entry door technology provide homeowners with a wide variety of options for customizing a new or replacement front door to complement their unique homes and personal tastes.

Commonly known as: entry doors, exterior doors, house doors, front entry doors, outside doors, entrance doors