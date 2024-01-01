<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Western Massachusetts Front Doors

Customizable Entry Doors for Traditional Homes

Traditional styles of homes are prominent in the Northeast, especially in the original colonies, and Central and Western Massachusetts are no exception. From Greenfield to Framingham, West Springfield to Shrewsbury, Victorian-inspired homes, Colonial revivals and farmhouses abound. 

Historically, traditional-style homes featured front doors with hardware and molding details that spoke to the design of a particular era. Today, it’s still common to find traditional-style front doors on traditional homes, but advances in entry door technology provide homeowners with a wide variety of options for customizing a new or replacement front door to complement their unique homes and personal tastes.

Commonly known as: entry doors, exterior doors, house doors, front entry doors, outside doors, entrance doors



Slide 1 / 4

40% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

No Payments Plus No Interest Until 20252

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Fiberglass Entry Doors

Homeowners in Central and Western Massachusetts are no stranger to extreme weather, with winters bringing heavy snowfall and summers ushering in humid heat waves. Pella fiberglass entry doors, with composite frames engineered for maximum energy efficiency, are capable of withstanding extreme fluctuations in temperature. For homeowners who want the look of a painted front door without the upkeep, fiberglass doors are an excellent choice and are available in a wide range of colors and finishes.

Wood-look Front Doors

Whether a Colonial home in Longmeadow or a farmhouse in Greenfield, fiberglass front doors in a wood-look finish lend authenticity to traditional-style homes. Customize fiberglass doors with glass, grille and hardware options that suit your style. Match the style of your traditional home with your choice of wood-look finish.

Front Door With Sidelights

Incorporating glass into an entry door system, whether through entry door glass, sidelights or transoms, has traditional appeal. Sidelights, glass panels placed vertically along one or both sides of a front door, help flood the interior space with natural light. Available in 1/4 light, 1/2 light, 3/4 light and full light configurations, sidelights can be tailored to meet the needs of your home. If privacy is a concern.

Double Exterior Doors

Make twice the impact on guests with double entry doors. On homes where space allows, double exterior doors have symmetrical appeal and create a wider opening for easier traffic flow. Double entry doors can lean more contemporary or ultra traditional depending on the customizations. Elegantly detailed double doors heighten the sense of grandeur on Victorian-style homes, while geometric lines and minimalist hardware enhance the look of modern front doors.

Western Massachusetts Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Weather Protection

Central and Western Massachusetts can be affected by extreme weather events such as nor’easters and tropical storms. Consider adding a layer of protection from extreme weather in the form of a storm door.

Fiberglass Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?