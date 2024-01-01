Western Massachusetts Front Doors
Customizable Entry Doors for Traditional Homes
Traditional styles of homes are prominent in the Northeast, especially in the original colonies, and Central and Western Massachusetts are no exception. From Greenfield to Framingham, West Springfield to Shrewsbury, Victorian-inspired homes, Colonial revivals and farmhouses abound.
Historically, traditional-style homes featured front doors with hardware and molding details that spoke to the design of a particular era. Today, it’s still common to find traditional-style front doors on traditional homes, but advances in entry door technology provide homeowners with a wide variety of options for customizing a new or replacement front door to complement their unique homes and personal tastes.
Commonly known as: entry doors, exterior doors, house doors, front entry doors, outside doors, entrance doors
Slide 1 / 4
40% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
No Payments Plus No Interest Until 20252Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Fiberglass Entry Doors
Wood-look Front Doors
Front Door With Sidelights
Double Exterior Doors
Western Massachusetts Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Weather Protection
Fiberglass Doors
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.