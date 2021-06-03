<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Greenfield Homeowner Goes from Bow to Bay Window

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on June 3, 2021

Before

Before photo of exterior of bow window

After

After view of exterior of bay window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Greenfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1983

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Pella Lifestyle Series

The owner of this Greenfield home wished to convert their bow window into a bay window, as well as match the interior stain and trim color as closely as possible.

The team worked over bushes, but was able to complete the project in one day.

























































