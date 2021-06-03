Greenfield Homeowner Goes from Bow to Bay Window
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on June 3, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Greenfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1983
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
Bay Windows, Pella Lifestyle Series
The owner of this Greenfield home wished to convert their bow window into a bay window, as well as match the interior stain and trim color as closely as possible.
The team worked over bushes, but was able to complete the project in one day.
