Century Home in Hadley Opts for Energy-Efficient Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on February 11, 2020

Before

Century home in Hadley, MA, before upgrade to vinyl windows

After

Century home in Hadley, MA, with new replacement vinyl windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Hadley, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    190

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole House

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows, Sliding Windows

This century home in Hadley, Massachusetts, was built in 1830. The old single-pane double-hung windows were due for an upgrade. The homeowner switched to Pella 250 Series vinyl double-pane windows for their energy efficiency. 

In the upstairs bathroom, we replaced the existing window with a sliding window for ease of operation. All throughout the house, the homeowner chose to add 6-over-6 grilles to fit the classic look of their century home. All this was done in just three days!

























































