Century Home in Hadley Opts for Energy-Efficient Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on February 11, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Hadley, MA
Age of Structure:
190
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole House
Products Used:
This century home in Hadley, Massachusetts, was built in 1830. The old single-pane double-hung windows were due for an upgrade. The homeowner switched to Pella 250 Series vinyl double-pane windows for their energy efficiency.
In the upstairs bathroom, we replaced the existing window with a sliding window for ease of operation. All throughout the house, the homeowner chose to add 6-over-6 grilles to fit the classic look of their century home. All this was done in just three days!
