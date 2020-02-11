Century Home in Hadley Opts for Energy-Efficient Windows

This century home in Hadley, Massachusetts, was built in 1830. The old single-pane double-hung windows were due for an upgrade. The homeowner switched to Pella 250 Series vinyl double-pane windows for their energy efficiency.

In the upstairs bathroom, we replaced the existing window with a sliding window for ease of operation. All throughout the house, the homeowner chose to add 6-over-6 grilles to fit the classic look of their century home. All this was done in just three days!