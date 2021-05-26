<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Historic Home Upgrades to Pella Double-Hung Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on May 26, 2021

Before

Before view of exterior bay window

After

After view of exterior bay window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Springfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1902

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room and play room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Pella Architect Series

Located in a historic district of Springfield, the owner of this home wanted the replacement windows to match the existing windows as closely as possible –- including color, grille pattern and hardware -- while improving insulation and operation.

The project was completed in one day.

























































