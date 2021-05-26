Historic Home Upgrades to Pella Double-Hung Windows
Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on May 26, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1902
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room and play room
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Pella Architect Series
Located in a historic district of Springfield, the owner of this home wanted the replacement windows to match the existing windows as closely as possible –- including color, grille pattern and hardware -- while improving insulation and operation.
The project was completed in one day.
