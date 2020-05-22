<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Historical Landmark Gets Updated Windows

PostedbyJason Wilkinson

on May 22, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location

    Pomfret, VT

  • Age of Structure:

    175-Year Historical Site

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Building

  • Products Used:

    Architect Series Reserve

The goal of replacing windows in this nearly 200-year-old structure was to make sure they were the most historically accurate windows as possible while ensuring they were energy-efficient and would help the structural integrity of the town hall.

Pella professionals chose wood windows through the Architect Series paired with aluminum cladding for the exterior. This ensures that the exterior window frame is safe from weather that may try to cause damage over time.

























































