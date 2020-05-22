Historical Landmark Gets Updated Windows
PostedbyJason Wilkinson
on May 22, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location
Pomfret, VT
Age of Structure:
175-Year Historical Site
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
Architect Series Reserve
The goal of replacing windows in this nearly 200-year-old structure was to make sure they were the most historically accurate windows as possible while ensuring they were energy-efficient and would help the structural integrity of the town hall.
Pella professionals chose wood windows through the Architect Series paired with aluminum cladding for the exterior. This ensures that the exterior window frame is safe from weather that may try to cause damage over time.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.