<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Impervia Fiberglass Gives a New Life to Massachusetts Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on October 26, 2020

Before

Old white entry door system with two sidelights

After

New black fiberglass entry door system with twin sidelights on a home with brown siding.

Project Scope

The owners  of this Westfield, Massachusetts, home wanted a modern look, so they made the switch to windows and doors with a black interior and exterior.

Our team modified the existing entry door opening to accommodate the new door. We updated the entry door system with longer sidelights featuring obscured glass to provide a fresh, modern look.

We also updated windows around the home with Impervia® fiberglass windows and covered the existing wood frames of the bow windows.

 The project was finished in four days and the owners were very pleased with the outcome.

























































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now