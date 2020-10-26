Impervia Fiberglass Gives a New Life to Massachusetts Home

The owners of this Westfield, Massachusetts, home wanted a modern look, so they made the switch to windows and doors with a black interior and exterior.

Our team modified the existing entry door opening to accommodate the new door. We updated the entry door system with longer sidelights featuring obscured glass to provide a fresh, modern look.

We also updated windows around the home with Impervia® fiberglass windows and covered the existing wood frames of the bow windows.

The project was finished in four days and the owners were very pleased with the outcome.