Window Upgrade for Sunderland Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on October 28, 2021

Project Scope

The owner of this Sunderland home sought to replace the existing windows in their living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms. The homeowner opted for casement windows in the bedrooms and a large awning window over the kitchen sink.

Before

Before photo of existing windows outside Sunderland home

After

After photo of replacement windows outside Sunderland home

