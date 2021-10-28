Window Upgrade for Sunderland Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on October 28, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Sunderland, OH
Age of Structure:
1963
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, bathroom, bedrooms, and kitchen
Products Used:
The owner of this Sunderland home sought to replace the existing windows in their living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms. The homeowner opted for casement windows in the bedrooms and a large awning window over the kitchen sink.
Before
After
