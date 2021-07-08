<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Light Purple Door Updates Longmeadow Entry

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on July 8, 2021

Before

Old red entry door with white storm door

After

New purple firberglass entry door with 3/4 glass panel and black hardware

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Longmeadow, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1899

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

For this homeowner in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, we installed a new purple fiberglass entry door with ¾ glass. We were able to reuse the interior trim as well as the existing electronic deadbolt. 



























































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now