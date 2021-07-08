Light Purple Door Updates Longmeadow Entry
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on July 8, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Longmeadow, MA
Age of Structure:
1899
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entry
Products Used:
For this homeowner in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, we installed a new purple fiberglass entry door with ¾ glass. We were able to reuse the interior trim as well as the existing electronic deadbolt.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.