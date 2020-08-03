Living Room Window Expansion

This homeowner was looking to enlarge their living room window to create a focal point for both the interior and exterior. Since this window was installed in a mobile home, this project involved reframing the opening and moving wires around by a professional electrician. Pella professionals were able to install an extended jamb depth to create an interior shelf as requested. This replacement window installation increased the natural light inside the home. Grilles were selected and installed to add character to the exterior of the home.