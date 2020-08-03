Living Room Window Expansion
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on August 3, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
West Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1960s
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
Pella 250 Series Double Hung
This homeowner was looking to enlarge their living room window to create a focal point for both the interior and exterior. Since this window was installed in a mobile home, this project involved reframing the opening and moving wires around by a professional electrician. Pella professionals were able to install an extended jamb depth to create an interior shelf as requested. This replacement window installation increased the natural light inside the home. Grilles were selected and installed to add character to the exterior of the home.
