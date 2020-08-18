<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Low-Maintenance Vinyl Kitchen Window Replacement

Pella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on August 18, 2020

Before

Exterior view of old casement windows on a red house

After

Exterior view of vinyl casement windows with a red finish on a red house

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Westfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1956

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Westfield, Massachusetts, homeowner needed to replace the casement windows above their kitchen sink. They wanted new windows that were low maintenance and matched the exterior color of their home. 

We installed easy-care vinyl casements from our Pella® 250 Series with a Brick Red exterior finish.



























































