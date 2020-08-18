Low-Maintenance Vinyl Kitchen Window Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on August 18, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Westfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1956
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
This Westfield, Massachusetts, homeowner needed to replace the casement windows above their kitchen sink. They wanted new windows that were low maintenance and matched the exterior color of their home.
We installed easy-care vinyl casements from our Pella® 250 Series with a Brick Red exterior finish.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.