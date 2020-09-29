<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Casement Windows Complement Existing Colors

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on September 29, 2020

Before

Before photo of rear upstairs window

After

After photo of rear upstairs window

Project Scope

Our team was tasked with replacing this Williamstown home's older casement windows with new casement windows. The homeowner wished to preserve the existing interior trim and match the existing exterior color and interior stain. We also replaced the rear sliding patio door.

























































