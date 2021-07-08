<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Color-Match Steel Entry Door

on July 8, 2021

Before

Exterior view of old green entry door

After

Exterior view of new steel green entry door

Project Scope

The goal for this entry door replacement in Belchertown, Massachusetts was to match the existing green color as closely as possible. The homeowners chose a steel entry door to better affix magnetic decorations.  





























































