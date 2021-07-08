New Color-Match Steel Entry Door
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on July 8, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Belchertown, MA
Age of Structure:
1993
Area of Structure Involved:
Main Entry
Products Used:
The goal for this entry door replacement in Belchertown, Massachusetts was to match the existing green color as closely as possible. The homeowners chose a steel entry door to better affix magnetic decorations.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.