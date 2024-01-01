Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Western Massachusetts
Home styles in Western Massachusetts vary greatly, but one common element remains popular for new homes. Wood windows and patio doors remain a staple in new construction across Western Massachusetts. The team at Pella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts commonly recommends the Lifestyle series wood windows to many individuals building homes in the area. For more designer-driven styles, the Reserve series provides the most flexibility with extruded aluminum large amounts of the visible glass.
Our team of experts can work with you, your builder, and your designer to find the right coordination of styles, colors, and materials to suit your unique style.
View new construction projects in Western Massachusetts
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Find a Showroom Near You
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Greenfield
155 Main StreetGreenfield, MA 01301
Call Now:(413) 774-7231
Service:(800) 957-3552
Pella Window and Door Showroom of West Springfield
69 Ashley AvenueWest Springfield, MA 01089
Call Now:(413) 736-9239
Service:(800) 957-3552
Ready to Explore Options?
We can help you explore your options by connecting you with a local Pella expert in your area. Tell us about your project to get a custom project consultation today.