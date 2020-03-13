<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Doors Refresh Massachusetts Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on March 13, 2020

Before

Old wood hinged French patio door

After

New vinyl sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Springfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1973

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Main Entrance, Breezeway, Basement Patio

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Doors, Sliding Patio Doors

We replaced two doors in this Massachusetts home. The homeowners wanted to increase amount of light in the kitchen by adding more glass. They also wanted enhanced durability on the door because their dog liked to scratch. In the basement they wanted to replace an old hinged French patio door with a sliding patio door.

We installed a full light entry door with a traditional grille pattern in the kitchen to let more light into the space. And in the basement we installed a Pella® 250 Series sliding patio door, which takes up less space and is easy to use.





























































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now