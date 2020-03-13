New Doors Refresh Massachusetts Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on March 13, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1973
Area of Structure Involved:
Main Entrance, Breezeway, Basement Patio
Products Used:
We replaced two doors in this Massachusetts home. The homeowners wanted to increase amount of light in the kitchen by adding more glass. They also wanted enhanced durability on the door because their dog liked to scratch. In the basement they wanted to replace an old hinged French patio door with a sliding patio door.
We installed a full light entry door with a traditional grille pattern in the kitchen to let more light into the space. And in the basement we installed a Pella® 250 Series sliding patio door, which takes up less space and is easy to use.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.