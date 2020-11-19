New Front Door System Brightens Hampden Entry
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on November 19, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Hampden, MA
Age of Structure:
1967
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entry and Sunroom
Products Used:
This Hampden, Massachusetts, customer wanted to add more light to the front entry way and incorporate decorative glass on a new front door. They also wanted to convert the sidelight windows to vinyl.
We installed a new fiberglass entry door and sidelights in one day. The result is a more efficient front entry door system featuring decorative glass that lets in better light to the entry.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.