New Front Door System Brightens Hampden Entry

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on November 19, 2020

Before

Exterior view of old white entry door with sidelights

After

Exterior view of new white fiberglass entry door and vinyl window sidelights.

Project Scope

This Hampden, Massachusetts, customer wanted to add more light to the front entry way and incorporate decorative glass on a new front door. They also wanted to convert the sidelight windows to vinyl.

We installed a new fiberglass entry door and sidelights in one day. The result is a more efficient front entry door system featuring decorative glass that lets in better light to the entry. 





























































