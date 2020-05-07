<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Patio Door Creates Indoor-Outdoor Connection

PostedbyAdam Lukomski

on May 7, 2020

Before

Interior view of white bow window overlooking back yard

After

Interior view of wood hinged french patio doors with sidelights and traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Agawam, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1968

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This Agawam, Massachusetts, customer wanted to make a grand statement with a new door and create and indoor-outdoor connection. They wanted to remove their existing bow window and install a hinged French door with two sidelights in its place and to time the project with major back yard renovations.

We installed triple-pane wood hinged French patio doors from the Pella® Lifestyle Series.

The timing of the installation went well and did not interfere with other projects. The customer loves the finished look. 





























































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now