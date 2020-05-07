New Patio Door Creates Indoor-Outdoor Connection

This Agawam, Massachusetts, customer wanted to make a grand statement with a new door and create and indoor-outdoor connection. They wanted to remove their existing bow window and install a hinged French door with two sidelights in its place and to time the project with major back yard renovations.

We installed triple-pane wood hinged French patio doors from the Pella® Lifestyle Series.

The timing of the installation went well and did not interfere with other projects. The customer loves the finished look.