New Patio Door Creates Indoor-Outdoor Connection
PostedbyAdam Lukomski
on May 7, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Agawam, MA
Age of Structure:
1968
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
This Agawam, Massachusetts, customer wanted to make a grand statement with a new door and create and indoor-outdoor connection. They wanted to remove their existing bow window and install a hinged French door with two sidelights in its place and to time the project with major back yard renovations.
We installed triple-pane wood hinged French patio doors from the Pella® Lifestyle Series.
The timing of the installation went well and did not interfere with other projects. The customer loves the finished look.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.