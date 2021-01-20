New Pella Windows Offer Fresh Look for Lenox Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on January 20, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Lenox, MA
Age of Structure:
1900s
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole House
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Double-Hung Windows, Hinged French Patio Doors, Sliding Patio Doors, Pella Lifestyle Series
The owners of this Lenox home wanted to replace all of the windows in their house. They wanted to match the existing windows but change the hardware to black. Additionally, the homeowner wished to convert the kitchen window to a bay window and place between-the-glass blinds on their sliding glass patio doors.
The third floor half circle window presented a small challenge, but the project was completed in six days and the homeowners were very pleased.
