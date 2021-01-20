<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Pella Windows Offer Fresh Look for Lenox Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on January 20, 2021

Before

Before photo of the front entry door in a Lenox home

After

After photo of the new Pella entry door in a Lenox home

Project Scope

The owners of this Lenox home wanted to replace all of the windows in their house. They wanted to match the existing windows but change the hardware to black. Additionally, the homeowner wished to convert the kitchen window to a bay window and place between-the-glass blinds on their sliding glass patio doors.

The third floor half circle window presented a small challenge, but the project was completed in six days and the homeowners were very pleased.





























































