New Glass Front Door Makes Home Unique in Western Massachusetts

The homeowners wanted to make a statement with a unique decorative glass design and create symmetry with the surrounding fixed windows on the front entrance to their Westfield, Massachusetts, home. They also wanted to redesign the windows that surround the entry door to create a more symmetrical look.

The homeowners were unsure about which type of decorative class to choose. They were leaning towards Rhythm Glass due to its unique symmetrical design but really wanted to see the full glass version installed out in the field. However, Rhythm Glass was a new design and extremely limited in the area, so there were no doors to be found. By demonstrating the look with small glass samples and literature, we helped them visualize the end product and come to a decision.

Now, the homeowners are extremely happy with the redesign and the statement their new fiberglass front door makes.