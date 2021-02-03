<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Vinyl Windows Replace Rotting Garage Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on February 3, 2021

Before

Before photo of rotting casement windows

After

After photo of replacement vinyl windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Springfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1850

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Garage

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows, Pella 250 Series

The owner of this Springfield home wanted to replace the rotting windows on her garage with new Pella 250 Series vinyl windows. Working around the rot was a challenge, but the homeowner was pleased with the outcome.























