New Windows and Doors Bring Light to West Springfield Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on May 7, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
West Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1992
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, Breezeway, Kitchen
Products Used:
This West Springfield, Massachusetts homeowner, wanted to add more light to their living room and upgrade their bedroom windows for easier cleaning.
We converted their existing casement windows to double-hung windows in the bedrooms and bathrooms. In the living room and above the kitchen sink we installed vinyl sliding windows from the Pella® 250 Series and in the breezeway we installed a sliding patio door.
