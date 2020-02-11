<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Windows and Entry Doors for Northfield Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on February 11, 2020

Before

Front of home in Northfield, MA, before window and door replacement

After

Front of home in Northfield, MA, after window and door replacement

Project Scope

These homeowners wanted to change from casement windows to double-hung windows with grilles throughout their Northfield home. They also wanted their doors to match each other and the style of their windows.

The new wood Lifestyle Series double-hung windows had aluminum cladding on the exterior and a stained wood interior that matched the home. Between-the-glass grilles provided the style the homeowner sought while providing easier cleaning. Full- and half-light glass with square grilles on the entry doors complemented the new windows.

Over three days, our professional installation team completed the whole-home window replacement projected and upgraded to two fiberglass entry doors. They needed to chisel out portions of the window frame to allow for the maximum size replacement windows.

