New Windows and Entry Doors for Northfield Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on February 11, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Northfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1987
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole House
Products Used:
These homeowners wanted to change from casement windows to double-hung windows with grilles throughout their Northfield home. They also wanted their doors to match each other and the style of their windows.
The new wood Lifestyle Series double-hung windows had aluminum cladding on the exterior and a stained wood interior that matched the home. Between-the-glass grilles provided the style the homeowner sought while providing easier cleaning. Full- and half-light glass with square grilles on the entry doors complemented the new windows.
Over three days, our professional installation team completed the whole-home window replacement projected and upgraded to two fiberglass entry doors. They needed to chisel out portions of the window frame to allow for the maximum size replacement windows.
