New Windows and Entry Doors for Northfield Home

These homeowners wanted to change from casement windows to double-hung windows with grilles throughout their Northfield home. They also wanted their doors to match each other and the style of their windows.

The new wood Lifestyle Series double-hung windows had aluminum cladding on the exterior and a stained wood interior that matched the home. Between-the-glass grilles provided the style the homeowner sought while providing easier cleaning. Full- and half-light glass with square grilles on the entry doors complemented the new windows.

Over three days, our professional installation team completed the whole-home window replacement projected and upgraded to two fiberglass entry doors. They needed to chisel out portions of the window frame to allow for the maximum size replacement windows.

