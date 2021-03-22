<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Windows & Patio Doors Offer Enhanced Mountain View

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on March 22, 2021

Before

Before photo of home exterior

After

After photo of home exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Easthampton, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1959

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedrooms, and Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Windows, Sliding Patio Doors, Pella 250 Series

The existing double-hung windows of this Easthampton home were converted to sliding windows, in addition to kitchen windows that were switched from fixed to awning windows. The homeowner also had our team change the patio doors from wood to vinyl.The new windows offer the homeowner ease of operation and an enhanced view of the mountain. Winter weather and high winds presented challenges, but the project was completed in two days.

