New Windows & Patio Doors Offer Enhanced Mountain View
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on March 22, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Easthampton, MA
Age of Structure:
1959
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedrooms, and Living Room
Products Used:
Sliding Windows, Sliding Patio Doors, Pella 250 Series
The existing double-hung windows of this Easthampton home were converted to sliding windows, in addition to kitchen windows that were switched from fixed to awning windows. The homeowner also had our team change the patio doors from wood to vinyl.The new windows offer the homeowner ease of operation and an enhanced view of the mountain. Winter weather and high winds presented challenges, but the project was completed in two days.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.