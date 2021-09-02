Pella Windows Spruce Up Entire West Springfield Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on September 2, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
West Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1971
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, Basement, Garage and Kitchen/Dining Area
Products Used:
Wood Windows, Pella Reserve Series
The owner of this West Springfield home was looking to replacement their existing windows with top quality alternatives that would be simple and easy to use. The homeowner had concerns about the rot from the existing windows, but once the installers were able to remove the windows, the rot was minimal and easy to fix quickly.
The homeowner is already looking forward to Phase 2 with more Pella Reserve!
