Pella Windows Spruce Up Entire West Springfield Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on September 2, 2021

Before

Before view of front of West Springfield home with existing windows

After

After front view of West Springfield home with new Pella windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    West Springfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1971

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, Basement, Garage and Kitchen/Dining Area

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Pella Reserve Series

The owner of this West Springfield home was looking to replacement their existing windows with top quality alternatives that would be simple and easy to use. The homeowner had concerns about the rot from the existing windows, but once the installers were able to remove the windows, the rot was minimal and easy to fix quickly.

The homeowner is already looking forward to Phase 2 with more Pella Reserve!


