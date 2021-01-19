Pittsfield Homeowners Upgrade to Pella Patio Doors
on January 19, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Pittsfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1953
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room and Garage Entry
Products Used:
Sliding Patio Doors, Pella Lifestyle Series
The owner of this Pittsfield home wanted to replace the existing doors with upgraded patio and entry doors. The goal was to improve rot resistance and energy efficiency.
Not only did our team perform the installation in freezing weather, but they also had to share their work space with the homeowner's dogs. The presence of an awning above the sliding door also presented an additional challenge for our team. But the project was completed over the course of two days.
