Pittsfield Homeowners Upgrade to Pella Patio Doors

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on January 19, 2021

Before

Before view of existing patio doors in Pittsfield home

After

After view of new Pella patio doors in Pittsfield home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Pittsfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1953

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room and Garage Entry

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors, Pella Lifestyle Series

The owner of this Pittsfield home wanted to replace the existing doors with upgraded patio and entry doors. The goal was to improve rot resistance and energy efficiency.

Not only did our team perform the installation in freezing weather, but they also had to share their work space with the homeowner's dogs. The presence of an awning above the sliding door also presented an additional challenge for our team. But the project was completed over the course of two days.


