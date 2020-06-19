<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Red Door & Window Replacement in West Salem

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on June 19, 2020

Before

before red door

After

west salem patio door after

Project Scope

This West Salem, Massachusetts, homeowner was looking to replace their worn out patio door and window. Pella professionals worked to find the perfect color to match both the interior and exterior red color. A functional screen was also added to the patio door.

