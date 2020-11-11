Replacement Entry Door Provides Dramatic Update for Gill Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on November 11, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Gill, MA
Age of Structure:
1984
Area of Structure Involved:
Basement
Products Used:
This Gill, Massachusetts, home had an old basement door frame with significant damage. The owner wanted to replace the old door with one that had a more durable frame and door panel. The door needed to be a custom height as well.
We installed a durable, fiberglass entry door with a wood-look finish. The project was completed in one day and the team was happy with the outcome.
