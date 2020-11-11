<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Entry Door Provides Dramatic Update for Gill Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on November 11, 2020

Before

Exterior view of old, damaged basement door.

After

Exterior view of new fiberglass wood-look entry door.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Gill, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1984

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Basement

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Gill, Massachusetts, home had an old basement door frame with significant damage. The owner wanted to replace the old door with one that had a more durable frame and door panel. The door needed to be a custom height as well.

We installed a durable, fiberglass entry door with a wood-look finish. The project was completed in one day and the team was happy with the outcome.

