Replacement for Aged Entry Door Brightens Chesterfield Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on March 29, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Chesterfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1994
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Door
Products Used:
A Chesterfield homeowner wanted to replace the aged entry door and upstairs window of their home, with the caveat that the replacement door needed to have a color and setup similar to the existing door.
The project presented a few challenges, such as having to bring the new door up a set of stairs and the window being difficult to access from the outside. But the customer was happy with the project, which was completed in one day.
