Replacement for Aged Entry Door Brightens Chesterfield Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on March 29, 2021

Before

Before view of existing entry door

After

After view of new Pella entry door

Project Scope

A Chesterfield homeowner wanted to replace the aged entry door and upstairs window of their home, with the caveat that the replacement door needed to have a color and setup similar to the existing door.

The project presented a few challenges, such as having to bring the new door up a set of stairs and the window being difficult to access from the outside. But the customer was happy with the project, which was completed in one day.

