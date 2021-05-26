<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Four-Panel Bow Window for Springfield Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on May 26, 2021

Before

Before view of Springfield home bow window

After

After view of Springfield home bow window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Springfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1963

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedroom and Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Double-Hung Windows

The owner of this Springfield home was looking to change the existing five-panel bow window in their home to a four-panel bow window.

The project was completed in one day.

