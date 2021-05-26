Replacement Four-Panel Bow Window for Springfield Home
on May 26, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1963
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom and Living Room
Products Used:
The owner of this Springfield home was looking to change the existing five-panel bow window in their home to a four-panel bow window.
The project was completed in one day.
