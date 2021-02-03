Replacement Patio Door & Storm Door Update Westfield Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on February 3, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Westfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1880
Area of Structure Involved:
Side and Rear Kitchen Entry
Products Used:
Sliding Patio Doors, Storm Doors, Pella 250 Series
The owner of this Westfield home wanted to replace a sliding patio door and storm door that were not operating or closing well. They also expressed a desire for between-the-glass blinds to help block the extreme sun in the afternoon.
It was extremely cold outside on the day of installation, but the work was completed in less than a day and the homeowner was very happy with the outcome!
