Replacement Patio Door & Storm Door Update Westfield Home

on February 3, 2021

Before

Before exterior photo of existing sliding patio door

After

After exterior photo of newly installed Pella sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Westfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1880

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side and Rear Kitchen Entry

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors, Storm Doors, Pella 250 Series

The owner of this Westfield home wanted to replace a sliding patio door and storm door that were not operating or closing well. They also expressed a desire for between-the-glass blinds to help block the extreme sun in the afternoon.

It was extremely cold outside on the day of installation, but the work was completed in less than a day and the homeowner was very happy with the outcome!

