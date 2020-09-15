Replacement Windows & Patio Door Update Greenfield Home
on September 15, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Greenfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1986
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole House
Products Used:
This Greenfield, Massachusetts, homeowner wanted to update their home with new easy-clean windows and a more secure patio door.
We installed double-hung vinyl windows from the Pella® 250 Series. Better insulation on the replacement windows means better energy savings for the homeowner. The updated wood French door has a more secure locking mechanism for peace of mind.
