Replacement Windows & Patio Door Update Greenfield Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on September 15, 2020

Before

Exterior view of old hinged patio door on shingle-style home

After

New wood French patio door on shingle-style home

Project Scope

This Greenfield, Massachusetts, homeowner wanted to update their home with new  easy-clean windows and a more secure patio door. 

We installed double-hung vinyl windows from the Pella® 250 Series. Better insulation on the replacement windows means better energy savings for the homeowner. The updated wood French door has a more secure locking mechanism for peace of mind.

