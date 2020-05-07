Replacement Wood Windows Update Bloomfield Home

We have worked with this Bloomfield, Connecticut, customer over the past five years to update their home. We have done multiple projects all with great success.

The homeowner always requests our product with window treatments between the glass. Over the years this project has had may complexities. One of the latest projects required unique sheetrock work. Sheetrock returns on windows always prove difficult to work with, but our team successfully completed the project so that it met the customer expectations. Part of the project was to update the look on the exterior with wide pvc trim.

In the end the customer is always ecstatic with our work. We are grateful for their continued loyalty.