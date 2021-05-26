Seal Failure Replaced with Pella Lifestyle Wood Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on May 26, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Retail
Location
Amherst, MA
Age of Structure:
1990s
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room, Bedrooms, Bathrooms
Products Used:
Wood Windows, Pella Lifestyle Series
With their existing windows suffering a seal failure, the owner of this Amherst home wanted windows to match the interior and exterior colors, as well as the grilles on the front of the house. Our team worked with an elevated second floor install.
The project was completed in two days.
