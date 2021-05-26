<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Seal Failure Replaced with Pella Lifestyle Wood Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on May 26, 2021

Before

Before street shot of exterior of Amherst home

After

After street shot of exterior of Amherst home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Amherst, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1990s

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room, Bedrooms, Bathrooms

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Pella Lifestyle Series

With their existing windows suffering a seal failure, the owner of this Amherst home wanted windows to match the interior and exterior colors, as well as the grilles on the front of the house. Our team worked with an elevated second floor install.

The project was completed in two days.

