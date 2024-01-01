Pella Windows & Doors of Boylston
The Pella Windows & Doors of Boylston showroom has served homeowners and professionals in the local community for years. We provide quality service that matches the hand-crafted, quality products that Pella has been known for since 1925.
We’re proud to meet the window and door needs of Central Massachusetts, including the communities of Boylston, Shrewsbury, Worcester, Marlborough, Framingham, Leominster and Auburn.
To reach our showroom from Interstate 290, take the Route 140 exit and continue North until you arrive at our location, which is on the West side of the street.
Let our years of expertise be your guide to the right windows and doors.
Our growing team at Pella of Boylston has spent decades in the windows and doors industry helping homeowners choose the right products for their home projects. Our owner and president, Al Herringshaw, still takes pride in watching each and every project come together and meet the needs of the customer.
We rely on our years of experience improving homes in the Worcester area while staying on top of the latest trends in the area. Some of the most popular home design trends we’ve seen over the past year include:
- Folding glass walls – Homeowners are blurring the lines between their indoor and outdoor spaces by using bifold patio doors and multi-slide patio doors.
- Contemporary style – New constructions and updates to traditional homes are incorporating clean, contemporary lines and “greige” color palettes in their windows and doors.
- Variety of textures – Fitting both traditional and contemporary designs, wood windows and patio doors in different paint colors, stains and grains are popular.
Western Massachusetts Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
