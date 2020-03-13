Combination of Window Types and Styles Refresh Somers Home

This home in Somers, Connecticut, was built in 1989. The homeowner wanted to improve the energy efficiency, functionality and aesthetics. They chose a combination of Lifestyle Series wood windows and vinyl windows to replace their original Pella windows, which included interior storm panes.

Triple-pane wood windows were used on the bottom windows, below the large bow window. Vinyl casement windows were used on the opposite side of the entrance. Lifestyle Series wood patio doors were also part of the project.

The replacement project required unique aluminum trim details and custom installation methods for the bow window, but the homeowner was ecstatic with the end result.