<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Vinyl Windows Offer Improved Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on September 29, 2021

Before

Before photo of existing basement windows

After

After photo of replacement basement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Worcester, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1992

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen, Bedrooms and Basement

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows

Our team was able to upgrade the windows of this Worcester home with vinyl windows that offer improved energy efficiency while matching the existing style.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now