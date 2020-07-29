West Springfield Basement Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on July 29, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
West Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1992
Area of Structure Involved:
Basement
Products Used:
Impervia Fiberglass Double-Hung
This West Springfield homeowner was needing to replace their old and worn out windows in the basement. After working with Pella experts, the homeowner decided to choose Pella Impervia Fiberglass windows for their low-maintenance appeal.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.