West Springfield Basement Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on July 29, 2020

Before

exterior before

After

after double hung fiberglass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location

    West Springfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1992

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Basement

  • Products Used:

    Impervia Fiberglass Double-Hung

This West Springfield homeowner was needing to replace their old and worn out windows in the basement. After working with Pella experts, the homeowner decided to choose Pella Impervia Fiberglass windows for their low-maintenance appeal.

