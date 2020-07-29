<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

West Springfield Color Match Casement Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on July 29, 2020

Before

metal windows before

After

new casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    West Springfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1953

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole House

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle Casement Windows

This homeowner was looking to upgrade their living room windows. Removing the old windows took precision and time. Existing metal windows were extremely difficult to open. They had to be cut out delicately so that trim and slate sills were not damaged.

The new windows are beautiful, easy to operation and improve insulation for the home.





Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now