West Springfield Color Match Casement Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on July 29, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
West Springfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1953
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole House
Products Used:
Lifestyle Casement Windows
This homeowner was looking to upgrade their living room windows. Removing the old windows took precision and time. Existing metal windows were extremely difficult to open. They had to be cut out delicately so that trim and slate sills were not damaged.
The new windows are beautiful, easy to operation and improve insulation for the home.
