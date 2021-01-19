<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Westfield Homeowner Opts for Energy-Efficient Vinyl Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on January 19, 2021

Before

Before view of Westfield home with existing windows

After

After view of Westfield home with Pella 250 Series windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Westfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1962

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen, Dining and Bedrooms

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows, Pella 250 Series

The owner of this Westfield home wanted to replace the existing wood windows with Pella 250 Series vinyl windows. Their decision was driven by a desire for ease of operation and increased energy efficiency, but also to create a white interior.

Our team shared a work space with a small child and the homeowner's dog, but were able to complete the job in two days to the satisfaction of the customer.

The project required Lead Safe Practices.





