Westfield Homeowner Opts for Energy-Efficient Vinyl Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts
on January 19, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Westfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1962
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, Dining and Bedrooms
Products Used:
Vinyl Windows, Pella 250 Series
The owner of this Westfield home wanted to replace the existing wood windows with Pella 250 Series vinyl windows. Their decision was driven by a desire for ease of operation and increased energy efficiency, but also to create a white interior.
Our team shared a work space with a small child and the homeowner's dog, but were able to complete the job in two days to the satisfaction of the customer.
The project required Lead Safe Practices.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.