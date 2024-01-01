Western Michigan Bay Windows
Bay Windows Bring Michiganders Space & Light
From Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo, Western Michigan boasts modern architecture and distinct, historical homes. Whether you’re near Lake Michigan enjoying what locals lovingly call the Third Coast or in a comfy house outside Byron Center, bay windows can reinvigorate almost any room. Pella® Reserve™ - Traditional bay windows come with aluminum-clad wood and deliver classic inspiration. They can even bring out the authenticity of traditionally styled homes. Want to combine style flexibility with exceptional, modern performance? Pella Lifestyle Series bay windows have an angular construction that welcomes natural light into your living spaces.
Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window, bow window
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Historical Homes, Historical Bay Windows
Modern Bay Windows
Bay Window Sitting Areas That Shine
Comfortable Bay Window Nooks
Western Michigan Climate Recommendations
Advanced Low-E Glass
Insulated Glass
Weather Protection
Grand Rapids Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
