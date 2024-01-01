<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Western Michigan Bay Windows

Bay Windows Bring Michiganders Space & Light

From Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo, Western Michigan boasts modern architecture and distinct, historical homes. Whether you’re near Lake Michigan enjoying what locals lovingly call the Third Coast or in a comfy house outside Byron Center, bay windows can reinvigorate almost any room. Pella®  Reserve™ - Traditional bay windows come with aluminum-clad wood and deliver classic inspiration. They can even bring out the authenticity of traditionally styled homes. Want to combine style flexibility with exceptional, modern performance? Pella Lifestyle Series bay windows have an angular construction that welcomes natural light into your living spaces.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window, bow window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Historical Homes, Historical Bay Windows

Considering Western Michigan’s midwestern character and charm, it’s unsurprising to find homes representative of historical trends and styles. In the suburban sprawl surrounding Grand Rapids, you’ll likely find a range of traditional homes including the American Farmhouse.

Modern Bay Windows

Bay windows have a rich heritage dating back to the 15th century. But that doesn’t mean they only offer beauty and visual appeal. Pella’s modern bay windows complement simplicity and amplify the presence of natural light. For optimal airflow and exceptional energy efficiency, consider Pella® Impervia® fiberglass bay windows. This popular choice comes standard with extreme durability and can include custom angles to fit unique designs.

Bay Window Sitting Areas That Shine

Bay windows can expand the space of your favorite reading room. Because bay windows combine and connect three or more windows, they allow more light into your home and give you extra space. Personalize your bay window for a room that truly captures your personality. Traditional grille patterns, for example, can give a welcoming touch to your bay window.

Comfortable Bay Window Nooks

Without a doubt, bay windows are extremely versatile. One of their most compelling advantages is their ability to become any room’s focal point. If you want to create a unique room that encourages lounging and tranquil moments, bay windows can cultivate warm and inviting spaces. It’s hard to beat resting in a room that’s bright and sprayed with light.

Product Lines

Western Michigan Climate Recommendations

Advanced Low-E Glass

NaturalSun Low-E insulating glass with argon is optimal for harsh winters and homeowners who are looking for increased energy efficiency.

Insulated Glass

Slow heat transfer during the heart of winter can keep your home as comfortable as possible.

Weather Protection

Wood bay windows protect your home from heavy precipitation during all four seasons.
two kids beds with two casement windows between

Grand Rapids Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

