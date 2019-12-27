<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Beautiful Mahogany Entry Door Maintains Classic Appeal

PostedbyRenee Patterson

on December 27, 2019

New Architect Series entry door in a mahogany finish

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location

    Midland, MI

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Midland, Michigan, homeowner wanted a new entry door that matched the classic look of their home.

We installed a European 3/4 fiberglass entry door in a stunning mahogany finish with obscure glass and a traditional grille pattern. The entry door finish and grille pattern help maintain the classic look the homeowner desired. 





Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now