Beautiful Mahogany Entry Door Maintains Classic Appeal
PostedbyRenee Patterson
on December 27, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Midland, MI
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Door
Products Used:
This Midland, Michigan, homeowner wanted a new entry door that matched the classic look of their home.
We installed a European 3/4 fiberglass entry door in a stunning mahogany finish with obscure glass and a traditional grille pattern. The entry door finish and grille pattern help maintain the classic look the homeowner desired.
