Black Sliding Patio Doors Open up Ada Living Room
PostedbyDustin Yoder
on February 19, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Ada, MI
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Back patio door leading to the deck
Products Used:
We converted a window and small sliding door unit, into a stunning 16-foot 4-panel sliding door in this Ada, Michigan home.
We used Lifestyle series wood patio doors with a black exterior and black stained interior to create contrast and the modern look the homeowners wanted.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.