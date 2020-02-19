<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Sliding Patio Doors Open up Ada Living Room

PostedbyDustin Yoder

on February 19, 2020

Before

Neutral-colored living room with sliding patio door and casement windows

After

Living room with black wood multi-slide patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Ada, MI

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back patio door leading to the deck

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

We converted a window and small sliding door unit, into a stunning 16-foot 4-panel sliding door in this Ada, Michigan home.

We used Lifestyle series wood patio doors with a  black exterior and black stained interior to create contrast and the modern look the homeowners wanted.





Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now