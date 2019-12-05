<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Custom Front Entry Door System Upgrades Grand Rapids Home

PostedbyDustin Yoder

on December 5, 2019

Before

Old double wood entry door

After

New dark wood-grain fiberglass entry door system with two full-length sidelights and a storm door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Grand Rapids, MI

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entry Door Replacement

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Grand Rapids, Michigan, homeowner wanted a modern, more contemporary front entry door.

The project required a custom panel size for the door. We converted a double door into a 42-inch door with sidelights. Decorative Madeira glass adds an elegant touch to the sidelights.

The customer was ecstatic with the result.





