Custom Front Entry Door System Upgrades Grand Rapids Home
PostedbyDustin Yoder
on December 5, 2019
Home/Residence
Retail
Grand Rapids, MI
Unknown
Front Entry Door Replacement
This Grand Rapids, Michigan, homeowner wanted a modern, more contemporary front entry door.
The project required a custom panel size for the door. We converted a double door into a 42-inch door with sidelights. Decorative Madeira glass adds an elegant touch to the sidelights.
The customer was ecstatic with the result.
