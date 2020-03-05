<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Front Entryway Flip in Lansing

PostedbyTom Otis

on March 5, 2020

Before

Old view of front entry on white ranch home

After

Updated front entry with new wood double-hung windows and new entry door

Project Scope

This Lansing, Michigan, customer was looking to move their front door back to nearly the same place the original door had been before it was moved during a remodel in the '70s.

To complete the project, we flipped the entire front exterior to match what the homeowner had requested. We updated the windows to double-hung and made them larger and installed a new wood entry door. The team at Home Specialists, LLC worked with the homeowner to side the wall for a complete makeover of the front porch. 

The final result is a better view out the front and the homeowner is thrilled.





Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

