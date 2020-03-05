Front Entryway Flip in Lansing
PostedbyTom Otis
on March 5, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Lansing, MI
Age of Structure:
From the 1970s
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entryway and front porch area
Products Used:
This Lansing, Michigan, customer was looking to move their front door back to nearly the same place the original door had been before it was moved during a remodel in the '70s.
To complete the project, we flipped the entire front exterior to match what the homeowner had requested. We updated the windows to double-hung and made them larger and installed a new wood entry door. The team at Home Specialists, LLC worked with the homeowner to side the wall for a complete makeover of the front porch.
The final result is a better view out the front and the homeowner is thrilled.
