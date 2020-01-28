Lifestyle Series Windows Maximize Lake View
PostedbyJake Smith
on January 28, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location
Wayland, MI
Age of Structure:
Newly Constructed
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
This new home in Wayland, Michigan, has a beautiful living area with views overlooking the lake. We installed elegant wood windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series to match with the overall aesthetic of the home. The wall of windows allow plenty of natural light to enter the home.
