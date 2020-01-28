<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Series Windows Maximize Lake View

PostedbyJake Smith

on January 28, 2020

Interior view of fixed and casement wood windows overlooking a lake

Project Scope

This new home in Wayland, Michigan, has a beautiful living area with views overlooking the lake. We installed elegant wood windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series to match with the overall aesthetic of the home. The wall of windows allow plenty of natural light to enter the home.



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now