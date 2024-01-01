Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Western Michigan
The design trends across Western Michigan are as varied as the landscape. Lakeshore homes trend more traditional, while houses in Saugatuck and South Haven follow a contemporary look.
There are a few trends that cross styles and cities: large glass panes, walls of glass, slimmer trim, and black frames. These options open your new home to the outdoors, creating an open feel and increasing the amount of natural light.
When you work with Pella of Western Michigan, you can count on expert advice — like upgrading to triple-pane glass on large openings — to get the most out of your investment. Meet with your local window and door professional to not only find the right style but weigh other considerations like design, functionality, room use, orientation, placement, and energy efficiency. We can work with you, your builder or contractor, and your designer to recommend the right options.
View new construction projects in Western Michigan
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
