New Entry Door & Windows Modernize Lansing Entry

This East Lansing, Michigan, customer wanted a more contemporary look for their front entry and wanted to match similar styles of windows at the far end of their home where they had fixed windows with awning windows below.

Due to the size and structural needs of a more contemporary look, we decided on two different widths of windows on the sides of the new door. We wanted to balance the door to be in vicinity of existing ceiling light.

We used contemporary Architect Series windows and a Pella® Series entry door for this transformation. The installation went off without a hitch and the customer is pleased with the modern result.